Use of social media by ultras grave threat: MHA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

Amid newer tactics adopted by terror outfits using new technology, the government today conceded to the fact that the potential of spreading terrorism through the use of social media had been higher than ever, posing a greater threat to sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai also noted that the cyberspace was “virtual, borderless and offers complete anonymity”.

“With a borderless cyberspace coupled with the possibility of instant communication and anonymity, the potential for spreading terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to sovereignty and integrity of the country,” the minister said.

Rai said terrorism in India was largely sponsored from across the border and global terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India had been making efforts to radicalise people and spread terrorism through the use of social media platforms.