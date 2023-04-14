Use of tech, AI, alternative dispute resolution, vital for justice delivery: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

Emphasising the need for use of technology to speed up the justice delivery system, especially in remote areas such as the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said “Artificial Intelligence could be used to further bring ‘Ease of Justice’”.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court in Guwahati, Modi said alternative dispute resolution was an important pillar of the justice delivery system.

“Be it the government or the judiciary, the role of every institution and its constitutional obligation is connected to the Ease of Living of the common citizens,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting that technology has emerged as a powerful tool in achieving ‘Ease of Living’, Modi said the government was ensuring absolute utilization of technology in every possible sector. Giving examples of DBT, Aadhaar and Digital India Mission, the Prime Minister said every scheme has become a medium of ensuring the rights of the poor.

Indicating how lack of clarity in property ownership has proven to be a burden on the judiciary, he explained how drones have been used to bring a solution by “mapping properties in over 1 lakh villages under the PM Swamitva Yojana.”

He also emphasized that, “Law should be written in an easy language, comprehensible to ordinary people.” Paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Modi said, “It is a happy coincidence that today is Babasaheb Ambedkar’s anniversary. He had played the main role in framing our Constitution.” “Government, judiciary have their own roles in ensuring ‘ease of living’, and technology is a powerful tool for it,” he said.

“The law schools should also teach about these,” he said, lauding the Gauhati High Court for recently coming out with a book on customary laws of the region.

Modi also spoke on the need to strike down obsolete and irrelevant laws, some of which have been in existence since British rule. He said the central government has struck down 2000 obsolete laws and 40,000 compliances, which has helped in bringing down cases in courts.

The Prime Minister launched a mobile app ‘Assam Cop’ designed by Assam Police. The app will facilitate accused and vehicle searches from the database of the Crime & Criminal Network Tracking System (CCTNS) and the VAHAN national register.

He also highlighted the role of Gauhati High Court in justice delivery in the region, pointing that it has the largest jurisdiction under it in the country. It has four states, including Assam, under it at present, while till 2013, seven states were under its jurisdiction, he added.

