Use of tech vital for justice delivery: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

Emphasising on the need for use of technology to speed up the justice delivery system, especially in remote areas such as the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said “artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to further bring ease of justice”.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court, Modi said alternative dispute resolution was an important pillar of the justice delivery system.

“Be it the government or the judiciary, the role of every institution and its constitutional obligation is connected to the ‘ease of living’ of the common citizens,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting that technology has emerged as a powerful tool in achieving ‘ease of living’, Modi said the government was ensuring absolute utilisation of technology in every possible sector. Giving examples of DBT, Aadhaar and Digital India Mission, the Prime Minister said every scheme has become a medium of ensuring the rights of the poor.

Indicating how lack of clarity in property ownership has proven to be a burden on the judiciary, he explained how drones have been used to bring a solution by “mapping properties in over 1 lakh villages under the PM Swamitva Yojana.”

He also emphasised that, “Law should be written in an easy language, comprehensible to ordinary people.”

“The law schools should also teach about these,” he said, lauding the Gauhati High Court for recently coming out with a book on customary laws of the region.

The Prime Minister launched a mobile app ‘Assam Cop’ designed by the Assam Police. The app will facilitate accused and vehicle searches from the database of the Crime and Criminal Network Tracking System (CCTNS) and the VAHAN national register.

Modi on Friday asserted that his government had worked hard to bring the Northeast into the national mainstream and accused the Opposition of “neglecting” the region and being “credit hungry”.

Modi, who was speaking at a function to dedicate the Northeast’s first AIIMS here, said his government on the other hand formulated policies by placing people first.

He also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar.

He also laid the foundation of the Rs 546 crore Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a joint initiative of the state government and IIT Guwahati.

(With PTI inputs)