Use ‘restraining devices’ against unruly passengers as last resort: DGCA to airlines

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked the airlines to use “restraining devices” against unruly passengers “when all conciliatory approaches have been exhausted”.

The aviation regulator said in an advisory that airline staff would face action if they fail to act against passengers who are unruly or behave inappropriately.

Restraining devices such as handcuffs-like equipment may kept in the aircraft cabin and used against unruly passengers of level-3 type, i.e., abusive and physically violent category, the advisory said.

While stating that the Air Asia (also owned by the Tatas) keeps the handcuffs-like equipment in its cabin, DGCA sources said that manufacture of more such equipment has been recommended.

The advisory from DGCA has come in the wake of widespread outrage over two urinating incidents that took place recently on Air India flights.

The aviation regulator said the pilot in command is responsible for assessing a situation and must relay information to the airline’s central control on the ground for further action.

“Upon landing of the aircraft, airline representative shall lodge FIR with the security agency concerned at the aerodrome to whom the unruly passenger shall be handed over,” the advisory said.

In the recent past, DGCA has noticed a few incidents of unruly behaviour and inappropriate conduct by the passengers on board aircraft, wherein it is observed that “post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions,” the regulator said.

The aviation regulator further said that non-action/ inappropriate action/ omission by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society. “Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations shall be dealt with strictly and invite enforcement action,” the advisory added.

DGCA today sought a report from the Tata-group owned Air India regarding the alleged peeing by an inebriated passenger on the blanket of a woman passenger in the Paris to New Delhi flight operated by the airline on December 6.

Earlier, on Thursday, the DGCA slapped a show-cause notice on Air India in connection with a similar incident that took place in its New York-New Delhi flight on November 26.