Uttar Pradesh: BJP fields MoS Law SPS Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, January 31

Making a significant political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal—which has been a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party for 20 years.

Baghel, who represents Agra in the Lok Sabha, is currently the Minister of State for Law and Justice. Alleging that Karhal and the adjoining region had been getting “step-motherly treatment” from the Samajwadi Party, Baghel said he will “get people justice and free them from gundas”.

The Lok Sabha MP said he was fighting polls for development in the region and “will defeat” Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh filed his nomination from Karhal, which is part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Calling it a “mission”, he said the UP election will “write the country’s history for the next century”.

“Let us take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking and defeat negative politics,” he said.

#UPElections2022