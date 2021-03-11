Uttar Pradesh Dalit girl was raped, strangulated, confirms post-mortem report

Chitrakoot, June 5
A 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped here a few days ago, died to strangulation, her post-mortem report has confirmed.
The police on Sunday said they received the autopsy report late on Saturday. Pahadi police station SHO Ajit Pandey confirmed that the girl had been raped according to the autopsy report.
The girl, resident of a village in Pahadi police station area, was allegedly gang-raped on Wednesday night, when she was sleeping with her family outside her house.
She was rushed to a hospital in Kaushambi district, where she passed away on Thursday.
Three people Nadeem, Adarsh Pandey and Vipul Mishra had already been arrested.
According to police sources, the accused had accompanied the girl's family to the hospital.
They said CCTV footage was being checked.
