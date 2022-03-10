Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Chandigarh, March 10
Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh begins with leaders at temples, tight vigil in key areas.
Elections to the 403-seated Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.
BJP 263
SP 128
BSP 4
Cong 3
Others 2
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.
Jai Pratap Singh: BJP, Bansi
Swami Omvesh : SP, Chandpur
Ajay Kumar: RLD, Chhaprauli
Ramratan Kushwaha: BJP, Lalitpur
In early trends, BJP's Alka Singh leading in Sandila Assembly constituency, as per Election Commission
Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav trails; Cong, BSP in single digits
