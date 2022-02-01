Uttar Pradesh: Youth tries to throw ‘chemical’ at Kanhaiya Kumar at Congress office

PTI

Lucknow, February 1

A youth allegedly tried to throw a “chemical” at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar at the UPCC office here on Tuesday, party sources said.

However, he was caught by the party office bearers before any damage was done, they said.

Kanhaiya was at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office to address a ‘Yuva Sansad’ organised by the party.

A Congress leader on the condition of anonymity said the youth was identified as Devansh Bajpai and he tried to throw the “chemical” at Kumar but was caught by the office bearers of the Youth Congress and the NSUI.