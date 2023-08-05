Uttarakhand: 20 remain missing after Gaurikund landslide

PTI

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), August 5

Rescuer on Saturday looked for 20 people who remain missing at rain-hit Gaurikund on the Kedarnath route following a landslide triggered by flash floods two days ago. Three bodies were earlier recovered.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami could not visit the area on Saturday due to inclement weather and sent the Disaster Management Secretary and the Garhwal Commissioner to take stock of the situation.

Flash floods had washed away three shops 50 metres above a raging Mandakini river on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar, while the bodies of three Nepalese nationals were recovered on Friday, the search was on for the remaining 20 people.

Earlier the officials had said that 17 people were still missing.

Rajwar said that around 100 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, along with a team from the local administration, are engaged in the search operation.

Drones are being used as well, he said.

Secretary of Disaster Management Ranjit Kumar Sinha and the Commissioner of Garhwal Vinay Shankar Pandey inspected the landslide and disaster-affected area and took stock of the operation.

The chief minister expressed grief at the tragic incident and will provide all possible help to the families of the dead and missing persons, the officials said.

Sinha said those living in unsafe and landslide-sensitive areas should be immediately shifted to safe places.

A team of experts will soon visit the vulnerable areas to conduct a survey and appropriate action will be taken on the basis of its recommendations, the disaster secretary said.

Commissioner Garhwal Mandal Vinay Shankar Pandey said the focus as of now is on searching for those still missing.

Local MLA Shaila Rani Rawat condoled the deaths and asked the state government to take measures needed to ensure there is no further loss of life or property in the area.

The spot where the landslide occurred is a highly disaster-prone area, she said and demanded a special package from the government.

