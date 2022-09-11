Uttarakhand flash flood kills woman; 170 evacuated

PTI

Pithoragarh, September 10

A cloudburst in a border village of Nepal triggered a flash flood in Khotila village of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district as waters of the swelling Kali river rushed into houses, filling them with sludge and killing a woman. As many as 170 villagers have been evacuated, officials said.

The body of Pashupati Devi was later pulled out of the sludge that had choked her house, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said. The village is located near Dharchula town.

The cloudburst occurred past midnight in Bangabagar village across the India-Nepal border, Chauhan said. The river waters carrying debris gushed into 36 homes in Khotila village. He said 170 affected people of the village had been evacuated and put up in makeshift shelters built at Dharchula stadium. The cloudburst has caused casualties on the Nepal side of the border too.