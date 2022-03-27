Uttarakhand gets 1st woman Speaker

Dehradun, March 26
BJP MLA Ritu Khanduri, the daughter of former chief minister BC Khanduri, was elected unopposed as the first woman Speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly on Saturday. Ritu Khanduri won from Kotdwar by defeating former minister SS Negi by more than 3,000 votes. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...