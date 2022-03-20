Uttarakhand govt formation: Top BJP leaders in huddle with Amit Shah ahead of legislature party meeting

New Delhi, March 20
A meeting regarding the appointment of the next Chief Minister of Uttrakhand and government formation was held here on Sunday at the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of a legislature party meeting scheduled for Monday.
BJP president JP Nadda and senior leaders from the state, including caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Trivendra Singh, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank and Satpal Maharaj, were present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, the newly elected BJP MLAs will meet in Dehradun on Monday evening to choose their leader.
The decision to convene a meeting of the MLAs was taken after state BJP leaders met the party’s central leadership here, state party chief Madan Kaushik, who also attended the meeting, said.
The BJP has appointed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi as the central observers for election of the leader of legislative party. The saffron party retained power for a second term in Uttarakhand by winning 47 seats out of 70. —with PTI
