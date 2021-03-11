Uttarakhand mulls inclusion of Gita, Vedas, Upanishads in school syllabi: Minister

New Delhi, May 1
The BJP-ruled Uttarakhand is mulling introduction of the Bhagavad Gita, Vedas and Upanishads in school syllabus and will invite public feedback on the issue.
Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat made the announcement on Sunday. He said the state government was considering the inclusion of the religious and philosophical texts in school curriculum. Rawat was addressing the inauguration of Pariksha Parv at Door University organised by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
The minister said education department officers would meet on Monday to debate and draft the school syllabus in line with the New Education Policy.
“The proposal to include the Bhagavad Gita, Vedas and the Upanishads in school syllabi will also be discussed at the meeting,” Rawat said.
The minister, however, made it clear that public opinion would be sought for any such inclusion.
