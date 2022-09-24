 Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows : The Tribune India

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri, angry locals try to torch pickle factory

PTI

Dehradun, September 24

The body of Ankita Bhandari who worked in an Uttarakhand resort was recovered from a canal on Saturday, police said as the ruling BJP swung into action to expel its leader whose son, the main accused, owned the property and the administration began demolishing the structure.

An illegally built resort of a man named Pulkit Arya after it was partially demolished by authorities overnight, in Pauri Garhwal district, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. PTI

Outrage over the killing of the 19-year-old, who worked as a receptionist in the Vanantara resort in Pauri district’s Yamkeshwar block owned by Haridwar BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya, escalated as details emerged of her trauma in the days preceding her death.

Violent protests erupted in areas surrounding the resort with locals breaking glass panes and some trying to torch a pickle factory in its premises. However, the fire did not spread much as the weather was cloudy.

BJP’s Yamkeshwar MLA Renu Bisht’s car was also attacked near the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh from where the young woman’s body was recovered, six days after her parents found her missing from her room. However, the crowds, seething with anger, succeeded only in breaking the rear windscreen of her car and Bisht was escorted to safety by police personnel.

Bhandari had been under pressure from Pulkit Arya – who was arrested on Friday with resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta and sent to 14 days judicial custody – to provide “special services” to guests, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said.

This had been gleaned from her chat with a friend, he said.

Earlier in the day, Bhandari’s Facebook friend reportedly alleged that she was killed because she refused to have sex with guests as demanded by the owner of the resort.

As the ripples of anger spread, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised that no one would be spared and that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi had been constituted to probe all aspects.

“It is a tragic incident. Such a heinous crime has been committed against our daughter. Action is being taken against those involved in it. The father and brother of the main accused Pulkit Arya have been expelled from the BJP,” Dhami told reporters.

“Demolition of the resort owned by the main accused is underway. Some of its rooms have also been sealed so that evidence is not destroyed. We have also issued an order to identify all resorts built illegally on government or forest land and demolish them,” he added.

The administration had started demolishing the structure on Friday night on grounds of illegalities.

Vinod Arya had formerly served as chairperson of the Uttarakhand Mati Board with a state minister’s rank. His other son Ankit, who was also in the BJP, has now been removed as vice president of Uttarakhand OBC Commission.

Bhandari had called a friend the night before she was reported missing to say she was in trouble, according to local reports.

The Congress staged protests in district headquarters across the state on Saturday to voice its anger over the vulnerability of women in the state.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Karan Mahra said the young woman had gone missing on September 18 and the FIR was lodged four days later. “It shows the state government is not serious in its actions. Women are not safe in Uttarakhand,” Mahra said.

“The action being taken by the state government is just an eyewash. The resort has been demolished only partially. It may also be an attempt to destroy evidence,” added Congress leader Garima Dhasauni.

Countering the allegations of delay in action against the culprits, DGP Kumar said the matter was transferred to regular police from revenue police on Thursday and the accused were sent behind bars within 24 hours.

The autopsy is being done at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, police said.

According to Pauri Additional SP Shekhar Chandra Suyal, Ankita was found missing by her parents on September 19 (Monday) but they reported the matter to the revenue police the following day.

Due to slow progress in the investigation, the matter was handed over to regular police on September 22 and the arrests made on September 23 (Friday).

The three men accused of the crime initially tried to mislead the police, but confessed when interrogated closer, Suyal said yesterday.

On Friday, crowds attacked the police car when the accused were being taken to a court in Kotdwar. They smashed the windowpanes of the car and roughed up the three men. Some womem who were part of the mob demanded that the accused must be “hanged.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

In midnight hearing, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Haryana to immediately remove blockade by farmers on national highway in Kurukshetra

2
Nation

How Ankita's FB friend from Jammu helped police nab BJP leader's son who 'tried to force her to have physical relations with customers'

3
Nation

Video: Uttarakhand BJP leader's son arrested for woman employee's murder; his resort bulldozed after protest

4
Himachal

Baddi unit caught making fake BP drug under Glenmark label

5
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

7
Movie Review

Whether you agree or disagree with what Chup has to say about movie critics, its real strength lies in how it marries a thriller, a tribute and the world of cinema

8
Punjab

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

9
Punjab

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

10
Punjab

Six Punjab officials may face harsh penalty in scholarship scam

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

War of words between Punjab governor and CM continues; governor writes to CM

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...

Following assurance by govt of starting procurement process from today, BKU Charuni agrees to lift blockade

Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention

Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...

Watch: Owing to bad weather, Modi cancels visit to Himachal's Mandi; addresses BJYM rally virtually

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...


Cities

View All

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

Firing at barber’s shop in Amritsar over old enmity, police book 2 persons

SGPC: No state law can infringe on Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925

Key accused who planted IED under car of SI arrested

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO flays BJP over ‘Operation Lotus’

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

Freak mishap kills waste truck driver in Chandigarh

To cut queues, PGI mulls e-Sampark registrations

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

1984 anti-Sikh riots convict seeks suspension of sentence for liver, kidney transplant; Delhi HC seeks jail authority’s report

LG Saxena orders FIR against Delhi Jal Board, pvt bank officials over Rs 20 crore 'embezzlement'

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

Incident exposed AAP’s real face, says BJP leader

15-year-old Hoshiarpur girl makes it to Punjab U-19 cricket team

5th man charged for conspiracy to kill Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

CM Mann urges farmers to spend less on marriages

Crop diversification helps farmer raise cultivation area

Engineers' body raises red flag over illegal colonies, commercial buildings

Village civic bodies constitute dispute resolution committees

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Rs 2K-cr fine for failure to treat waste: Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu blames shoddy tendering process

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala