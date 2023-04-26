 Uttarakhand to develop last border village as tourist destination : The Tribune India

Uttarakhand to develop last border village as tourist destination

Uttarakhand to develop last border village as tourist destination

The Nelong Valley en route Jadung village in Uttarakhand.



Tribune News Service

Sanjay Khurana

Jadung (U'khand), April 25

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has decided to develop Jadung, the last border village in Uttarkashi district, as a tourism destination.

Jadung, also known as “Leh and Ladakh” of Uttarakhand, will be the first of the five villages that will be rehabilitated (the locals were displaced during the 1962 India-China war). With this, the state government hopes to transform this area into a sustainable tourism destination for astro tourism, trekking, hiking, nature camps and tribal culture.

12,800 ft Altitude at which Jadung is located

180 km Distance from Dehradun

12 hours Travel time from Dehradun.

-10°C Temp in April

30 km from China border

A village frozen in time and nestled amid the Himalayas, Jadung boasts of unmatched scenic beauty with its snowcapped mountains and lush green valley. Located at an altitude of 12,800 ft and 180 km from Dehradun, it offers a picture-perfect landscape. It takes around 12 hours to reach Jadung from Dehradun. The village is a testament to the state’s efforts to develop border villages through sustainable and responsible tourism, which aligns with the Centre’s vision of creating vibrant border villages.

Uttarakhand Minister of Tourism, Irrigation, Culture and PWD Satpal Maharaj, who flagged off the first familiarisation tour to Jadung, said: “The state government is delighted to announce Jadung as Uttarakhand’s latest tourism destination. This is a great opportunity for visitors to experience the unique culture and beauty of the state. We are committed to promoting responsible and sustainable tourism in the state, and with the introduction of astro tourism, we hope this initiative will benefit local communities.”

The first team of 25 special invitees, comprising experts from adventure tourism, astro tourism, media and officials from the Ministry of Tourism and the UTDB, was part of the four-day expedition. The team also visited Harsil, Bagori, Mukhwa, Dharali, Gartang Gali, Gangotri and the Nelong Valley in Uttarkashi district en route to Jadung.

Sachin Kurve, Secretary of Tourism and UTDB CEO, said: “Visitors to Jadung can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience that combines stunning natural beauty, thrilling adventure activities, rich cultural heritage and eco-friendly tourism options. The board has been working towards developing and promoting lesser-known destinations to reduce the pressure on popular tourist destinations and promote sustainable tourism across the state.”

For adventure lovers, Jadung and its surroundings offer an array of activities such as trekking, hiking, bird watching and nature camps.

It offers a rare opportunity for travellers to explore a destination that retains its natural charm and remains untouched by commercialisation.

—The writer was a part of the team that visited Jadung on the invitation of the UTDB

