 Uttarakhand UCC panel studied laws in Turkiye, Bangladesh among 10 nations : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Uttarakhand UCC panel studied laws in Turkiye, Bangladesh among 10 nations

Uttarakhand UCC panel studied laws in Turkiye, Bangladesh among 10 nations

Draft ready, report to be submitted soon: Panel chief | To be implemented soon: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand UCC panel studied laws in Turkiye, Bangladesh among 10 nations

Uttarakhand appears on track to enact India’s first legislation on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with the committee examining the issue announcing completion of the draft code and its “very early submission to the state government”. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 30

Uttarakhand appears on track to enact India’s first legislation on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with the committee examining the issue announcing completion of the draft code and its “very early submission to the state government”.

“The drafting of the proposed UCC for Uttarakhand is now complete. The report of the expert committee along with the draft code will very soon be printed and submitted to the Uttarakhand Government,” panel chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (Retd) said today.

The code will be the first UCC draft in India, where people of different religions practise different personal laws.

In finalising a code for Uttarakhand, the panel studied personal laws of 10 countries, including Muslim-majority Indonesia, Bangladesh and Turkiye, besides the US and others. The panel also looked at personal laws in Suriname, a society with several indigenous people. All eyes are on whether the committee fixes the minimum legal marriageable age for all citizens irrespective of faith, recommends safeguards in inter faith marriages and live in relationships, and abolishes polyandry and polygamy.

The Uttarakhand UCC once enacted is expected to guide the Law Commission of India currently gathering public responses on the matter.

The Law Commission members had on June 2 met with the Uttarakhand panel experts to discuss the issue.

The Uttarakhand panel reviewed 2,31,000 written submissions on the subject and held 63 meetings. A panel sub-committee conducted 163 meetings with 20,000 persons.

Desai said the panel engaged in interactions with leaders of political parties, state statutory commissions and religious denominations, besides visiting 40 places in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand to debate the code and elicit responses.

“We got an overwhelmingly positive response to the code. There was some shade of resistance, which is natural. Once enacted, the UCC will strengthen India’s secular fabric. Our exercise was guided solely by the need for gender equality and elimination of arbitrariness and discrimination in personal laws,” Desai said.

The panel’s mandate is to look at laws governing marriage, divorce, property rights, succession laws, inheritance and adoption across faiths for the people of Uttarakhand, identify gaps and consider an umbrella legislation.

Discussion on July 3

  • The parliamentary panel on law and justice has called Law Commission members to discuss the UCC on July 3.

Notified last year

  • The Uttarakhand Government had notified the committee on May 27, 2022
  • Its first meeting was held on July 4, 2022

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

3
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

6
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

7
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

8
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

9
Sports

Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

10
Delhi

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...


Cities

View All

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

3 cops suspended for 'vandalism' in Noida

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse