Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Production licence of Marion Biotech suspended, test results awaited

Noida, January 12
The production licence of Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, allegedly linked to the deaths of children in Uzbekistan, has been suspended while the results of its controversial cough syrup are awaited, an Uttar Pradesh drug official said on Thursday.
A team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department had carried out an inspection at the firm's office here on December 29 and taken six more samples for testing.
During the inspection, the company representatives could not produce documents related to the production of 'Dok-1 max' cough syrup, prompting the government to order halting of its production immediately, Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar said.
"The production licence of the firm remains suspended, as was ordered on December 29. Now the suspension order has been issued in writing to the firm on January 10 and has been acknowledged by the firm," Babbar told PTI.
On the status of the test results, the officer said the samples were taken by the central agencies and their results were yet to arrive.
Marion Biotech did not sell the cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, Babbar had told PTI earlier and estimated that the company exported around 1 lakh syrups in 45 days.
India's central regulatory body for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to Marion Biotech.
The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed the cough syrup.
Hasan Harris, a legal representative of Marion Biotech, had earlier said that the governments of both countries are looking into the matter.
The company had stopped production of the cough syrup after the case came to light.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...