Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

A day after vandalism at his official residence during the protest by BJP youth wing workers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said if the country’s biggest party resorted to hooliganism, it would send out wrong signals that this was the way to do things.

The Delhi Police have arrested eight persons in the matter involving alleged destruction of CCTV cameras, boom barriers and security cordons at the Delhi CM’s house yesterday.

“Kejriwal is not important, but the country is. I can lay down my life for the nation. India will not progress if such hooliganism prevails. If the biggest party of the country, in power at the Centre, resorts to hooliganism, it will send out wrong signals among people,” Kejriwal said at an event today.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal and said, “The BJP, which could not defeat AAP in Punjab, is now attempting to kill Kejriwal.”

The BJP slammed AAP for “enacting a drama and playing the victim card after the public anger against Kejriwal’s recent remarks in Delhi Assembly “mocking” displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

AAP MLA moves high court for SIT probe

New Delhi: A day after the alleged attack outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday moved the Delhi HC seeking a Special Investigation Team for a fair and time-bound probe into the incident. The petition, which also sought directions to the Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs for ensuring the security of Kejriwal and his residence, is likely to be taken up on Friday. TNS

#arvind kejriwal #manish sisodia