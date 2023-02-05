Playback singer Vani Jayaram of 'Bole re papihara' fame dies at 77

PTI

Chennai, February 4

Iconic playback singer Vani Jayaram, who had crooned over 10,000 songs in 19 languages, including the very popular Hindi number ‘Bole re papihara’ and was named for the Padma Bhushan award recently, died here on Saturday.

She was 77 and was living alone at a downtown apartment where she was found dead, the police said. There was an injury on her forehead and further investigation was on under the CrPC Section 174 (circumstances raising suspicion over death), the police said, adding that it appeared the singer might have fallen down and injured herself.

Vani Jayaram’s husband predeceased her and she had no children, the singer’s domestic help said. In her long and illustrious career of over 50 years, she had rendered a mine of memorable songs, including the ‘Bole re papihara’ from Hindi flick Guddi (1971), ‘Yezhu Swarangalukkul’ from Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal (1975) and 'Malligai En Mannan Mayangum' (1974 Tamil movie Deerga Sumangali). She had worked with iconic musicians, including M Viswanathan and Ilaiyaraaja. Former Chief Minister and top star in her times J Jayalalithaa was among those for whom Vani Jayaram had sung and no wonder she was hugely popular for her mellifluous voice.

Born Kalaivani in Vellore in Tamil Nadu on November 30, 1945, she was a versatile singer in various languages. She had sung over 10,000 songs in 19 languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, AIADMK interim chief and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami were among a host of leaders who condoled her death.

The singer's maid said she turned up as usual for work on Saturday. However, she did not get any response despite repeatedly pressing the door bell, she told reporters here.