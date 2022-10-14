 Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling' : The Tribune India

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling'

Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling'

The Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. ANI file



ANI

ANI

Varanasi, October 14

A Varanasi court on Friday rejected the plea seeking carbon dating and scientific investigation of the purported ‘Shivling’ claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The Hindu side had claimed that a ‘Shivling’ was found in the premises near the ‘wazukhana’ during the videography survey of the mosque premises, which was ordered by the court.

However, the Muslim side said that the structure found was a ‘fountain’. The Hindu side had then submitted an application on September 22 that sought carbon dating of the structure they claim to be a ‘Shivling’.

Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds.

Speaking to ANI, Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side said, “The Muslim side said that Shivling is not a part of the suit property and its carbon dating cannot be done. We have given our clarification on both of these points. The court will deliver its verdict on October 14.” Earlier on September 29, the Hindu side demanded a scientific investigation of the ‘Shivling’ by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of ‘Argha’ and the area around it.

The court had reserved the order in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case after hearing both sides’ arguments.

Akhlaq Ahmed, representing the Muslim side had said that the plea by the Hindu side is not maintainable as it is against the order of the Supreme Court that stated protecting the structure (which the Muslim side claims to be a fountain and the Hindu side claims to be a Shivling).

“We responded to the application on carbon dating. Stone does not have the capacity to absorb carbon. The Supreme Court in its May 17 order, according to which, the object that was found by the commission, had to be protected. The order of the SC will prevail, so the object cannot be opened. According to the Hindu side, the process will be scientific, even if it is so, there will be tampering with the object. Chemicals will be used for the test. We will take action based on the order by the court on October 14,” Ahmed told ANI.

Another lawyer representing the Muslim side, Tohid Khan said, “The court will deliver its verdict on whether the application seeking carbon dating is acceptable or should be rejected. The structure is a fountain and not Shivling. The fountain can still be made operational.” Earlier, an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed a PIL that sought the appointment of a committee/commission under a judge to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi.

The appeal filed by seven devotees sought direction from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the nature of the structure found on the Gyanvapi campus.

The Allahabad High Court had on July 19 dismissed their plea seeking the appointment of a committee/commission headed by a judge of the High Court or Supreme Court (sitting/retired) to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The PIL moved before the High Court seeks direction from a committee to ascertain whether a Shivaling, as claimed by the Hindus, had been found inside the mosque or if it is a fountain as claimed by Muslims.

The appeal in the top court stated that the Allahabad High Court had erred in dismissing the plea.

On May 20, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi.

#gyanvapi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

7
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Trending

#ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after Virat fan kills his friend who supported Rohit Sharma

10
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...

Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought

Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought

High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season