Varanasi court to hear plea in Gyanvapi case on November 2

PTI

Varanasi, October 21

A district court here has fixed November 2 for a hearing on a plea for the survey of two basements in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex and has imposed a penalty on the mosque committee for not filing an objection to it on time.

District government counsel Mahendra Pandey said the court had earlier asked the mosque committee to file an abjection to the plea filed by Hindu plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case.

“The mosque side could not file any objection, after which the court slapped a fine of Rs 100 on it and fixed November 2 for the hearing,” Pandey said. The court on Friday also rejected prayers of four persons for becoming a party to the case.

Earlier on Monday, the court had rejected similar applications of seven persons. The people who had filed applications for becoming a party to the case included former Kashi Vishwanath temple mahant Kulpati Tiwari, Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta, weaver Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari and president of Brahmin Mahasabha Ajay Kumar Sharma, Pandey said.

While some of the applicants prayed for becoming a party to the case seeking permission for regular worship of deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque, others said they had detailed information of the matter.