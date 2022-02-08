Varun Gandhi describes as 'atrocious' appointment of new JNU VC; points out mistakes in her press statement

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

BJP MP Varun Gandhi today described as ‘atrocious’ the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the new vice-chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Pointing ‘multiple grammatical mistakes’ in her press release thanking the Prime Minister and Minister of Education for appointing her as the first woman VC of the Delhi-based university, Gandhi said:

“This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive; students friendly vs student-friendly; excellences vs excellence).

“Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future”, said Varun in a tweet.

This is not the first time the BJP’s Pilibhit MP has been critical of his party.

