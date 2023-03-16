 Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union invite to speak on if India on right path under PM Modi : The Tribune India

Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union invite to speak on if India on right path under PM Modi

BJP MP says he sees no merit or integrity in voicing domestic challenges at an international forum and that such a step will be a ‘dishonourable act’

Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union invite to speak on if India on right path under PM Modi

Varun Gandhi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, March 16

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has turned down the Oxford Union’s invite to speak at a debate on whether India is on the right path under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he sees no merit or integrity in voicing domestic challenges at an international forum and that such a step will be a “dishonourable act”.

A source said Gandhi, who has been at times critical of the government’s policies, took the decision as the noted debating society based at Oxford in England wanted him to speak against the motion that “This House Believes Modi’s India Is On The Right Path”.

The development comes incidentally at a time of a raging debate over his cousin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments in London which have been described by the ruling party as “demeaning” to Indian democracy, more so as they were made from the foreign soil.

The invitation for the debate, scheduled between April and June, was extended to the BJP lawmaker on behalf of the union’s president Matthew Dick.

Declining the invite, he said in his reply to the union that citizens like him regularly have the opportunity to discuss topics like this with ease in India, raising criticism of government policies in the public square and the august Parliament.

However, such criticism must be made within India to policy-makers and raising them outside the country would be inimical to its interest and a “dishonourable act”, he said.

Politicians like him may have their differences on individual policies at the central and state levels, however, they are all together on the same path for India’s rise, he said.

The union’s invite to Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi’s rule has catapulted India to greater prominence on the global stage, with many equating his policy agendas to robust economic growth, tackling corruption, and putting “India first”.

On the other hand, his administration has been criticised for mishandling a growing discontent within the agricultural sector, “instigating” conflict between religious groups, and failing to revitalise the health and education sectors, it added.

“Against the backdrop of ever-strong popularity among voters, it is imperative to discuss whether the BJP’s direction under Modi has been more polarising than unifying. The question then becomes: what (or who) is the right path for India as it forges ahead into the future?” the invite to him read.

When PTI in London sought a comment from the Oxford Union over the weekly debates planned between April 27 and June 15, a spokesperson said: “We have nothing to say on this.”

While thanking for the “great honour”, Gandhi replied that he believed the topic at hand is one with a “predefined conclusion” and declined the invitation.

He said, “As an elected representative, I see it as my job to strengthen our system by studying and evaluating policy initiatives and offering feedback; by taking up issues of national interest and suggesting possible solutions; by engaging with the public to raise and showcase legitimate concerns. It is a priority to participate in the national debate both within Parliament and through other fora in a constant and constructive manner.”

The Pilibhit MP added, “However, such comment must be offered within India to Indian policy-makers. I see no merit or integrity in vocalising internal challenges in an international forum.”

India is on the right path for development and inclusiveness, a path that has been laid out and pursued by governments of varied political affiliations over the past seven decades since Independence with a push for robust economic growth, revitalising agriculture, education and healthcare, and putting India’s interests first, he said.

Every vibrant democracy offers its citizens the freedom and opportunity to engage with issues, he noted.

As an author, public policy commentator and Member of Parliament, participation in such an event is a meaningful contribution towards enabling discourse and dialogue to address and resolve public concerns, he said while underlining his discomfort with the chosen topic as it is not one that offers much scope for debate or dispute.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Editorials

Dangerous provocations

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters force Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down: Report

3
Nation

'Seems like whole Delhi has choked': Commuters face traffic snarls for third day on trot

4
Punjab

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

5
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

6
Punjab

Aussie radicals block entry to Indian consulate in Brisbane

7
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi's interview: Punjab Chief Secretary seeks report from DGP

8
Punjab

In Cabinet rejig, Punjab CM divests Arora of 2 key portfolios

9
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

10
Haryana

Burnt, soiled... excuses for 'lost' Haryana record

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Have said nothing against India, will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair: Rahul Gandhi

If Indian democracy was functioning, I’d be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Says the BJP offensive a distraction from uncomfortable ques...

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

The helicopter, which was flying an operational sortie, lost...

Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union invite to speak on if India on right path under PM Modi

Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union invite to speak on if India on right path under PM Modi

BJP MP says he sees no merit or integrity in voicing domesti...

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

The video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the ...


Cities

View All

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Amritsar G20: Foreign delegates agree on sharing research data, promoting innovation

Mini Bus Operators’ Union postpones protest against govt

Migration of youth must be slowed: Y20 panellist

G20 Summit eases traffic jams in holy city Amritsar

Theft reported at Kharar police station

Laptop stolen from Kharar police station

Metro connectivity to Pinjore-Kalka from Chandigarh, Zirakpur should be made under mobility plan: Haryana CM Khattar

55% liquor vends in Chandigarh go unsold, only 43 find takers

7 infected with H3N2 virus in Mohali; active Covid cases nine

Chandigarh: Mercury set to drop as light rain predicted till March 20

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader’s plea on March 24

Old Delhi excise policy gets 6-month extension

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Govt to rejuvenate village ponds by adopting ‘Seechewal-Thapar’ model

43 beds set up to treat H3N2 patients at district hospitals

Husband booked for assaulting woman, demanding dowry