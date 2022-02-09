Varun Gandhi: JNU VC's appointment atrocious

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

BJP MP Varun Gandhi today described as “atrocious” the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the VC of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Pointing “multiple grammatical mistakes” in her press release thanking the PM and Minister of Education for appointing her as the first woman VC of the JNU, Gandhi said: “Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth’s future.” —

