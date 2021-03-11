Vax doses administered cross 194 crore: Govt

New Delhi, June 4

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 194 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over10 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night. A total of 1,04,295 precaution doses of Covid vaccine were administered to those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Saturday, taking the total number of precaution doses given in this age-group to 26,28,276 so far. — PTI

1,239 fresh cases

Total deaths 5,24,677

Active cases 22,416

26 deaths in 24 hours