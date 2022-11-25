Verify Aadhaar before taking it as proof of identity: UIDAI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked state governments and entities to verify Aadhaar before accepting it either in the physical or electronic form to check its misuse.

Any Aadhaar card can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of Aadhaar using mAadhaar app or Aadhaar QR code scanner.

The QR code scanner is freely available on both Android and iOS-based mobile phones as well as Windows-based applications.

Residents, who voluntarily use the Aadhaar number to establish their identity, have already been made aware as to how to use their Aadhaar.

The UIDAI has emphasised the need for verification of Aadhaar cards before usage, and has urged state governments to issue necessary directions so that whenever the card is submitted as a proof of identity, the cardholder’s credentials are verified.

Verification prohibits unscrupulous and anti-social elements from indulging in any possible misuse.

The UIDAI said it maintained that verification of the Aadhaar number following the consent of the cardholder was the right step to establish the genuineness of any form of Aadhaar — Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and mAadhaar — presented by an individual.

An Aadhaar card is accepted for around 1,000 government schemes and the UIDAI is in discussion with states to use the Aadhaar platform in several other schemes.