Verify Canadian varsities, Indian envoy warns students

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, January 7

Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has cautioned Indian students to make proper checks before joining private universities in Canada.

In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Verma said though 99 per cent of the Canadian institutions were genuine and offered world-class education, about 10 private institutes had fleeced several students with false claims.

“Several visas (sought on the basis of these institutes) were rejected, causing hardships to students and their families. I have more concern about India where falsified information is being spread by unscrupulous agents and recruiters sitting in India itself. The most disturbing aspect is that students are taking decisions based on factually incorrect information provided by these unscrupulous recruiting agents,” he said.

Verma pointed out that students must follow a checklist provided online by Canada’s IRCC (Immigration, Refugees Citizenship Canada) before investing huge money in seeking a life in the foreign country. He said his office was also concerned about the use of Canadian soil by gangsters and pro-Khalistani elements. “This issue is of particular concern,” he said. Nearly 10 gangsters and drug smugglers, besides members of radical organisations, are stated to be operating from Canada and causing violence in Punjab.

The High Commissioner said his office was constantly working towards facilitating more talks between the Indian and Canadian authorities on such issues as part of measures to build trust. “It is imperative for India and Canada to keep talking on such sensitive matters at the political and diplomatic level so that positive results emerge and speedy action can be taken against the anti-national elements,” he said.