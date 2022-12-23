'Very concerned': WHO on China's Covid surge

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, December 22
The WHO on Thursday said it was “very concerned” at the Covid situation in China and continued to call on the country to share the data and conduct studies that the world body had earlier requested it to.
supporting vax drive
We are supporting China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk. WHO
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said all theories with respect to the origin of Covid remained on the table and that gaps in global understanding of how the pandemic began compromised the world’s collective ability to prevent future pandemics.
“The WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease. We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested... As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of this pandemic remain on the table,” Ghebreyesus said.
The WHO chief also said the global body was supporting China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and continued to offer support for clinical care and protecting its health system. He, however, stressed that for a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground, the WHO needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for ICU support.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...
At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'
Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans