Veteran actor Satish Shah says he faced racism at London Heathrow; airport apologises

Mumbai, January 4
Veteran actor Satish Shah has said that he was subjected to racist remarks by a staff member at London's Heathrow airport.
"Because we are Indians" was how the actor said he responded to the racist remark by a staff member.
The ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ star on Tuesday said the airport staff asked his colleague in a baffled tone about how Shah was able to afford first-class travel.
"I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate how can they afford 1st class?" Shah tweeted on Tuesday.
The tweet on the actor's unverified handle went viral on social media and got over 12,000 likes and 1,300 retweets. The page has over 45,000 followers.
London Heathrow, one of the busiest international airports, apologised to Shah on Twitter and asked him to share details about the incident.
"Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?" the tweet read.
Many social media users lauded Shah for his dignified response.
"We are Indians, it's enough for them to explain everything. If the British had not ruled us for 200 years, then perhaps England would have been a colony of ours today," a user wrote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...