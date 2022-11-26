Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 77

PTI

Pune, November 26

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died on Saturday in a Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment, his family said.

Earlier in the day, his health deteriorated and he continued to be on ventilator support, the authorities of the city-based hospital had said.

Gokhale, 77, had been admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for the past few days following health complications.

Gokhale, an artiste equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Agneepath’ (1990), ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007), ‘Natsamrat’ (2015) and ‘Mission Mangal’ (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film ‘Godavari’.