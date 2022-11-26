Pune, November 26
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died on Saturday in a Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment, his family said.
Earlier in the day, his health deteriorated and he continued to be on ventilator support, the authorities of the city-based hospital had said.
Gokhale, 77, had been admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for the past few days following health complications.
Gokhale, an artiste equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Agneepath’ (1990), ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007), ‘Natsamrat’ (2015) and ‘Mission Mangal’ (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film ‘Godavari’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PSLV-C54 successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit
The 44.4 metre tall rocket lifts off at a prefixed time at 1...
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice, says Jaishankar as nation remembers Mumbai attack victims
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme ...
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 77
Gokhale had been admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospit...
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...