Gujarat elections 2022: Veteran BJP leader Jay Narayan Vyas joins Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Days before the first phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Congress got a shot in the arm in the state with veteran politician Jay Narayan Vyas today joining the party at a function in Ahmedabad in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior leaders.

Vyas, reputed to be the face of BJP in Gujarat owing to his frequent appearances in television debates to represent the party, severed his over three-decade-old association when he resigned from the party on November 5.

Talking from Ahmedabad over the phone, Vyas said state BJP chief CR Patil had launched a propaganda against him, saying Vyas quit the BJP because having reached 75 years of age he saw no future for him in the party. “Amit Shah, too, is behind this propaganda,” Vyas said.

