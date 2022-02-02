Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Tripura Assembly Speaker RC Debnath dies at 66

PTI

Agartala, February 2

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Ramendra Chandra Debnath died of kidney failure in Kolkata, a party leader said here on Wednesday.

He was 66 and is survived by wife, a son and daughters.

“Debnath was on dialysis for the past few years and was in Kolkata for treatment where he died on Tuesday leaving a huge vacuum in political circles,” the senior CPI(M) leader said.

Debnath was the sitting MLA of Yubarajnagar assembly constituency. He won the seat for the first time in 1993 and won it for six times.

He was the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly for three terms.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Manik Sarkar and Speaker Ratan Chakraborty expressed their shock over the death.

The last rites of Debnath would be performed in his native village in Dharmanagar sub-division on Wednesday, the party leader said.