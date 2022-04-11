Veteran screenwriter-actor Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away

Was known for penning critically-acclaimed films ‘Parinda’, ‘1942: A Love Story’ and ‘Chameli’

PTI

Mumbai, April 11

Veteran screenwriter-actor Shiv Subrahmanyam, known for penning critically-acclaimed films ‘Parinda’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, and ‘Chameli’, has died, filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed on Monday.

Mehta took to Twitter and posted a note about Subrahmanyam's demise, writing that it was "terrible news to wake up to".

"With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family, and his huge legion of friends and fans," the note read, adding that Subrahmanyam's cremation will be held at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Andheri.

The cause of the actor-writer's death has not been shared with the media yet.

Various colleagues and industry friends including actor Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, among others took to Twitter to pay homage to Subrahmanyam.

"Terrible news. The sadness doesn't end. A great guy, and incredible talent. Gone too soon.  #RIP #respect," Shorey said.

Pakistani filmmaker Beena Sarwar wrote that the news is "incredibly tragic" because Subrahmanyam passed away two months after the death of his only son.

"Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya's only child - Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday. RIP," she tweeted.

Mishra said he was at a loss of words. Subrahmanyam had written Mishra's 1996 drama ‘Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin’ and the acclaimed 2003 political drama ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’.

"Effing crazy. Nuts! Shiv, man! We lost each other some time ago. And now this! There is nothing to say," he tweeted.

Bajpayee wrote, "Rest in peace Shiv! Such a tragic news one woke up to! Condolences to the family & friends!"

Subrahmanyam started his film journey as a writer, penning the screenplay of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 drama ‘Parinda’. He later worked with the director on ‘1942: A Love Story’.

As an actor he last featured in Karan Johar-backed ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ in 2021. His other onscreen appearances were in films ‘2 States’, ‘Hichki’, ‘Stanley Ka Dabba’, ‘Kaminey’ and the 2011 TV show ‘Mukti Bandhan’, on which he played business tycoon IM Virani.

