Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies at 87

PTI

Hyderabad, December 23

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, known for his villain and other character roles, passed away here on Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 87.

Satyanarayana, who acted in over 700 films in a career spanning about six decades, had been unwell for some time and the end came on Friday morning, film industry sources said.

Satyanarayna, who had a brief stint in politics, had served as Member of Parliament representing the Telugu Desam Party.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, renowned Telugu actor and TDP MLA N Balakrishna and several other leaders and film personalities condoled the death.