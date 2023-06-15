VHP hails Law Commission’s move on UCC, hopes Centre enforces it soon

New Delhi, June 15
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday hailed the Law Commission’s move to start public consultations afresh on the Uniform Civil Code and said only those who are against women empowerment and national unity will oppose it.
The VHP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), termed the move as “an important step” towards ensuring equality and uniformity in the country, hoping that the Union government will soon bring in and implement a UCC across the country.
The Law Commission on Wednesday initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.
The commission has invited all stakeholders to submit their views to it within 30 days.
“Sadhuvaad to the central government whose Law Commission has invited public views on the UCC. We hope that the UCC will be brought and implemented as soon as possible so that a feeling of unity and uniformity is awakened in the country,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, reacting to the development.
Implementation of the UCC will bring equality in the country, he said, adding, “Still, today there are such discriminatory laws in the country with which not only people but judges and judicial system are also fed up”.
The Law Commission’s move is “constitutional” and only “those who are against the empowerment of women, child rights and national unity would oppose the UCC,” the VHP leader said.
