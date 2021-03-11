VHP hits out at Hardeep Puri on Rohingya issue

New Delhi, August 17
Vishva Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar has expressed shock over a statement by Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Puri, terming the Rohingyas as refugees and allotting them EWS flats in Bakkarwala, Delhi.
"We want to remind Puri the statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament in 2020 declaring that Rohingyas would never be accepted in India,” the leader of the RSS affiliate said.
Alok Kumar said Rohingyas are not refugees but infiltrators had been the consistent stand of the Centre, including in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.
"The fact that the Hindu refugees from Pakistan continue to live in abysmal conditions at Majnu-ka-Tila in Delhi makes the move deplorable," he said, urging the government to reconsider the issue and "instead of providing the Rohingyas with housing, make arrangements to send them out of India".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Security forces on high alert in Jammu after militants escape during encounter
Security forces had on Sunday located a group of two to thre...
Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan dropped as BJP reconstitutes 2 top decision-making bodies
Iqbal Singh Lalpura included in both key committees -- parli...
Big jolt to Himachal Congress as two sitting MLAs join BJP; includes party’s state working president Pawan Kajal
Kajal is MLA from Kangra while Lakhwinder Rana is MLA from N...
AIFF's suspension: Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps
Centre tells SC that it’s in active discussion with FIFA to ...
Police have got clues in Amritsar IED recovery case, claims ADGP
Meets sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh outside whose house the IE...