VHP hits out at Hardeep Puri on Rohingya issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

Vishva Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar has expressed shock over a statement by Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Puri, terming the Rohingyas as refugees and allotting them EWS flats in Bakkarwala, Delhi.

"We want to remind Puri the statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament in 2020 declaring that Rohingyas would never be accepted in India,” the leader of the RSS affiliate said.

Alok Kumar said Rohingyas are not refugees but infiltrators had been the consistent stand of the Centre, including in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

"The fact that the Hindu refugees from Pakistan continue to live in abysmal conditions at Majnu-ka-Tila in Delhi makes the move deplorable," he said, urging the government to reconsider the issue and "instead of providing the Rohingyas with housing, make arrangements to send them out of India".