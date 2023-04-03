Vice Admiral SJ Singh takes charge

New Delhi, April 2
Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh today assumed the charge of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. He has replaced Vice Admiral SN Ghormade.
Vice Admiral Singh was commissioned in 1986. He has served as Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Fleet at Mumbai and been the Commandant, Naval War College. He holds MSc and MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University; MA in Defence Studies from Kings College, London; and MA (History), MPhil (Pol) and PhD (Arts) from Mumbai University.
Separately, Vice Admiral Suraj Berry took over as the Chief of Personnel. He was commissioned in January 1987 and was the commanding officer when aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya was commissioned in 2013. Vice Admiral Berry has been Defence Advisor to the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka and Maldives. He holds a graduate diploma with distinction in International Security Studies from the Naval Staff Course at US Naval War College, Rhode Island.
