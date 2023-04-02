Vice Admiral SJ Singh takes charge as Vice Chief of Navy

New Delhi, April 2

Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh has assumed the charge of the vice chief of naval staff, the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

He succeeds Vice Admiral SN Ghormade who retired after over 39 years of service. Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, a graduate of the National Defence Academy, Pune, was commissioned in 1986 in the executive branch of the Indian Navy.

In his career spanning 37 years, he has served on most class of ships of the Indian Navy and has held a range of command, training and staff appointments, including Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (CSNCO), Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Fleet, Commandant Naval War College, and Controller Personnel Services.

Prior to taking over as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, he was Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

In recognition of his distinguished service, the Flag Officer was awarded the Nao Sena Medal in 2009, and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020.

#Indian Navy