Vice President Venkaiah Naidu cancels press conference in Doha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who arrived in Qatar while the Gulf countries were caught up in comments made on Prophet Mohammed by a BJP spokesperson, cancelled his scheduled press conference in Doha. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called on Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the father of Amir of Qatar, and then held delegation level talks with the Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

Naidu had arrived in Qatar on Saturday and was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al Muraikhi who had summoned the Indian envoy Deepak Mittal on Sunday to express his country’s outrage over the comments.

The Amir’s father hoped that more investments could be made by Qatar in India and more industrial and business houses could establish economic ties with Qatar. Appreciating that Qatar’s investment in India has grown five times since March 2020, Naidu lauded Qatar for emerging as an education hub in the region with several Indian universities opening offshore campuses.

On this occasion, Naidu also reiterated the Indian community’s long standing request for a prayer hall and a crematorium in Qatar.

The Vice President is being accompanied by Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and MPs Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and P. Raveendranath.