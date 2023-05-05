 Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar : The Tribune India

Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar

India rejects Pakistan, China overtures to keep central issues aside

Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar addresses a press conference at the end of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) council of foreign ministers meeting, in Goa on Friday. AP/PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

Benaulim(Goa), May 5 

India, in a strongly-worded response to Pakistan’s overture for talks, said victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terror.

Rebutting each of the points made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in interviews to the media including the BBC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was "a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan. These positions were called out at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)."

Speaking after the death of five Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack near the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, Jaishankar said Bilawal’s suggestion to sit together and talk was "hypocritical" and said India was feeling "outraged" by the incident.

Jaishankar had a similar position on China whose readout on the bilateral between him and its Foreign Minister described the situation on the boundary as stable. "That’s not the issue. There is an abnormal position in the border areas. We have to take the disengagement process forward. I have made it very clear. India-China relations will not be normal if peace and tranquility in the border areas is disturbed."

"To suggest that everything else can continue while the central problem is not effectively addressed won’t wash. Both need to be clear about it. We will not go along with it.’’

Pointing out that Pakistan's credibility is depleting even faster than its forex reserves, Jaishankar said Bilawal was speaking from the same old playbook. Only the location of Goa was different.

The Minister said Bilawal’s opposition to a G20 meeting to be held in Kashmir had no basis since Pakistan was not even a member of that grouping. "There is no G20 issue to debate. Certainly not with respect to J&K which was and will always be a part of India. It is completely natural that it will be held in JK. There is only one issue. When does Pak vacate its illegal occupation of J&K?’’ he observed.

On Bilawal’s opening address at the SCO conference where he said the issue of terrorism should not be used to score diplomatic points, the Minister said, "We are not scoring diplomatic points. We are exposing Pakistan. As a victim of terrorism, we are authorised to do so. We have put up with it. It speaks so much about the mindset of that country.’’

He asked Pakistan to "smell the coffee’’ regarding its grouse about the abrogation of Article 370 as a violation of international agreements. "370 is history. Sooner people realise it the better."

India will also not acquiesce to the request to exclude sports from the freeze in ties with Pakistan. "It is like you're trying to normalise terrorism. That terrorism happens, so what? It's not a big deal. Therefore, let us carry on with the rest of life. This India will not accept that anymore. If terrorism happens, it will be countered. Our job is to expose it, to de-legitimise it. We will be unrelenting in that regard. And we will resist any attempt to cover it up by suggesting we do other things. I'm sorry, that won't work.’’

#Pakistan #s jaishankar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

2
Punjab In Brief

Wife meets Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh jail

3
Punjab

Will lose Rs 750 cr with suspension of RDF: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Diaspora

Bikram Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

5
Sports

Supreme Court shuts proceedings on women wrestlers' plea

6
J & K

5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri

7
Chandigarh

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly Golf Avenue, Mohali

8
Punjab

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

9
Diaspora

Drunk Indian-origin driver kills 2 teenagers in US car crash

10
Editorials

HP’s unsafe highways

Don't Miss

View All
Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Top News

Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar

Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar

India rejects Pakistan, China overtures to keep central issu...

Sharad Pawar withdraws decision to step down as NCP chief

Sharad Pawar withdraws decision to step down as NCP chief, pledges to strengthen party

Stressed there has to be 'succession plan' for any post or r...

Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO

Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO

The announcement means that WHO Emergency Committee will now...

Gunfight between terrorists and security forces breaks out in Rajouri

5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri

A group of terrorists is trapped in Kandi forest of Rajouri ...

Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister

Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister

Commission also asked the Punjab chief secretary and the dir...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Wrestlers' protest: Punjab farmers' group arrested at Delhi border; KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie detector test

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks in Chandigarh

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly Golf Avenue, Mohali

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking expands service on interstate routes

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption of single paisa: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption of single paisa: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Jalandhar byelection: Parties pull out all stops to woo voters

Key accused in murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian held

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Giaspura gas leak: Effluent treatment plants of dyeing units not sticking to norms, says Panel

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies