Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions challenging the appointment of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court.

Her appointment was challenged on the grounds of her alleged affiliation to the BJP.

She was administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning.

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai said it can't presume that the Collegium was not aware of Gowri's political background or her controversial statements.