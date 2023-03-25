 Victory over Left-wing extremism looks imminent, says Amit Shah; lauds CRPF’s role in tackling Naxalism : The Tribune India

He was speaking at 84th Raising Day event of Central Reserve Police Force

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 84th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Day parade, in Jagdalpur, Saturday, March 25, 2023. PTI photo



PTI

Jagdalpur, March 25

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the fight against Left-wing extremism (LWE) seems to be in the final stage of victory in the country and the supreme sacrifices made by the CRPF personnel while battling the menace has a big role in it.

Speaking at the 84th Raising Day event of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he said security forces have put up a strong fight against the LWE in the last nine years and achieved success on all fronts.

Highlighting the role of CRPF in the fight against Naxalism, he said the credit of wiping out hindrances in the path of development in Maoist-hit areas goes to the CRPF personnel.

“The fight against Left-wing extremism seems to be in the final stages of victory and the supreme sacrifice made by your family members has a huge contribution in it. The victory saga will be written in golden letters remembering their sacrifices,” Shah said, addressing the relatives of martyred personnel present on the occasion.

“As I am in Bastar today, I want to tell you that our security forces have fought strongly against LWE in the last nine years and achieved success on all fronts. They have not only attained victory in pushing them (LWE elements) to the back foot, but also facilitated development to reach to tribals...,” he said.

Extremists were hindrances in the construction of schools, roads, hospitals and fair price shops and installation of mobile towers. As a home minister I wanted to say the credit to wipe hindrances to these development works in Maoist-hit areas only goes to the CRPF personnel, he added.

Shah said the CRPF has also displayed an example of organisational skill by establishing coordination with the local police and carrying out joint operations against the activities of Naxalites.

To check inter-state movement of Naxalites, the CRPF constituted joint task forces in coordination with the police of different states, set up joint camps and established security in tri-junctions areas, he added.

The Union minister also claimed that the security vacuum in Bihar and Jharkhand was on the verge of coming to an end and it became possible due to the CRPF and the local police (involved in anti-Maoist operations there).

Incidents of LWE violence declined by 76 per cent in the country as compared to 2010 and at the same time loss of lives (of civilians and security personnel) also went down by 78 per cent, he added.

Hailing the role of CRPF in peaceful conduct of elections, he also said democracy can only survive when it is protected in a dedicated manner.

Noting the role of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he said the two agencies have been acting strongly to stop funding to LWE.

Highlighting the measures taken by the Central government in the interest of the central armed police forces (CAPFs), Shah said the Modi government has been focusing on modernization of CRPF.

He said the Modi government is committed to providing facilities to security forces and standing with them in their pain.

Shah said people of the country expect that the force will continue to fight diligently till the LWE is wiped out from the country.

He noted that the CRPF’s annual celebration is being held for the first time in an LWE-affected area and that too in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

The event was held at Karanpur camp of the 201st battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action(CoBRA), an elite unit of the CRPF, which is located around 20 km away from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district.

Bastar division, which has been struggling with the LWE for the last over three decades, comprises seven districts - Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur.

The CRPF is extensively deployed in the south Bastar region that comprises Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts, which have witnessed several major Maoist attacks and counter-offensive operations by security forces led by the CRPF.

Director General of CRPF Sujoy Lal Thaosen also spoke on the occasion.

