Victory over left-wing extremism looks imminent: Shah hails CRPF's contribution

New Delhi, March 25

The fight against left-wing extremism (LWE) seems to be in the final stage and the supreme sacrifices made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel while battling the menace has a big role in it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today.

Slams Cong at MP rally Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday said the Congress only talked about the welfare of the Backward Classes and people belonging Scheduled Tribes (STs), but their words never translated into action. He was addressing a mega rally in Chhindwara, the stronghold of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. TNS

Speaking at the 84th Raising Day event of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, Shah said security forces had put up a strong fight against the LWE in the last nine years and achieved success on all fronts.

Further highlighting the role played by the CRPF in the fight against Naxalism, Shah said the “credit of wiping out hindrances in the path of development in Maoist-hit areas goes to CRPF personnel”.

To check the interstate movement of Naxalites, the CRPF constituted joint task forces in coordination with the police of different states, set up joint camps and established security in tri-junctions areas, he said.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister, in a series of tweets, said, “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has once again decided to decrease the jurisdiction of disturbed areas declared under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in Assam Manipur and Nagaland, as there has been a significant improvement in the security situation there.”