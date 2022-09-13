Video: Class 7 boy on bicycle brutally attacked by street dog in Kerala

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

A Class 7 student on a bicycle was brutally attacked by a stray dog in a village in Kerala's Kozhikode on Sunday.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the boy riding a bicycle when the dog suddenly attacked him without any provocation.

The footage shows the boy stopping his bicycle close to a house where other children come to meet him.

Then a black-coloured stray dog suddenly comes from nowhere and attacks the boy and bites his hand.

The boy fell on the ground but the dog had its jaws firmly on his hand. The other children rushed back to the house.

The boy is seen struggling to free his hand but the dog kept attacking him.

He gets up but falls again. He then somehow manages to free himself and ran inside the house.

When the boy enters the house, the dog finally lets him go and runs away. A few second later, another dog is seen crossing the house, followed by a few concerned locals who enter the house to check on the boy. The video was posted on Reddit under r/Kerala.

The Supreme Court on Friday suggested people who routinely feed stray dogs could be made responsible for their vaccination and also liable to bear the costs if those animals attack people, while emphasising on a need to find a solution to the stray dogs` menace.

Data shows India recorded over 1.5 crore animal bite cases since 2019. The highest number of cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh (27,52,218), followed by Tamil Nadu (20,70,921), Maharashtra (15,75,606) and West Bengal (12,09,232).