Video: Here is why this deer grazed without fear even when cheetah was ready to attack

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

Confidence can get you there. A video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda will make you believe it.

The video shared by Nanda showed a relaxed deer grazing in a field. It seemed unaware of the fact that a cheetah was just a few inches away and ready to pounce.

A few seconds later, to everyone’s surprise, the cheetah pounces but is not able to harm the deer due as there was a fence between them.

"Window shopping by Cheetah…" the IFS officer said in his tweet.

Window shopping by Cheetah… pic.twitter.com/x3p7PvdNS6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 12, 2022

The deer carried on grazing without a flinch even though the cheetah tried to bite through the wired fence, but the effort was in vain.

Intelligent n confident🦌 — Sonia Adhana🦋 (@SoniaCAdhana) March 12, 2022

“I want the confidence of this deer in my life!” a user said in a tweet response to the video.

I want the confidence of this deer in my life!😭 — Srikaree (@SrikareeD) March 12, 2022

“That (deer) has more intelligent than (cheetah). It can understand barriers between them,” said another.