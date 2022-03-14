Video: Here is why this deer grazed without fear even when cheetah was ready to attack

Chandigarh, March 14
Confidence can get you there. A video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda will make you believe it.
The video shared by Nanda showed a relaxed deer grazing in a field. It seemed unaware of the fact that a cheetah was just a few inches away and ready to pounce.
A few seconds later, to everyone’s surprise, the cheetah pounces but is not able to harm the deer due as there was a fence between them.
"Window shopping by Cheetah…" the IFS officer said in his tweet.
Window shopping by Cheetah… pic.twitter.com/x3p7PvdNS6— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 12, 2022
The deer carried on grazing without a flinch even though the cheetah tried to bite through the wired fence, but the effort was in vain.
Intelligent n confident🦌— Sonia Adhana🦋 (@SoniaCAdhana) March 12, 2022
“I want the confidence of this deer in my life!” a user said in a tweet response to the video.
I want the confidence of this deer in my life!😭— Srikaree (@SrikareeD) March 12, 2022
“That (deer) has more intelligent than (cheetah). It can understand barriers between them,” said another.
