Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels

Chandigarh, July 25
A 23-year-old youth, Sharath Kumar from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, who went to Arishinagundi waterfall at Byndoor in Udupi district to make an Instagram video, was swept away as he stood on a rock just at the edge of the waterfall and slipped.
Search operations are underway to trace him.
His friend, who was recording him captured him slip suddenly as he was swept away in no time.
A video has been uploaded by PTI showed that the man slipping and was swept away.
VIDEO | A man died in Karnataka's Udupi after falling into an overflowing waterfall. pic.twitter.com/gP1q1L6EG7— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2023
The active southwest monsoon has created a flood scare in Karnataka with many small streams overflowing following the downpour.
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come alive attracting tourists.
In the wake of heavy rainfall, authorities today announced holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts. The Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in all the three coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.
This incident follows days after a woman was swept away by a powerful wave at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand as her husband and their three children watch helplessly.
