Video: Nitin Gadkari explains how Majuli bridge cost was reduced from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 680 crore

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 23

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament he was “emotionally forced” to announce the construction of Majuli bridge by ex-Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Gadkari said, “He was compelled by Sonowal to make the announcement of building Majauli Bridge over Brahmaputra so that it helped him win the elections in the state.”

Gadkari said that he announce the construction of the bride to the public.

But was discouraged after transport officials when he was back in Delhi told him that the bridge would cost Rs 6,000 crore. He said he was in a fix how to allot a budget of Rs 6,000 crore for a bridge.

He said new technology was brought from Singapore and Malaysia, which increase this gap between beams from 30 to 120 metres, reducing cost to Rs 680 crore.