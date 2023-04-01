Video of boy being assaulted goes viral; Ladakh Police detains 4 minors

Leh/Jammu, April 1
Four minors were apprehended here in Leh for allegedly ganging up against a boy and beating him up, police said.
The incident was captured in a video which showed up on social media and attracted the police action.
Ladakh Police said it is deeply concerned about a video showing a group of children assaulting a helpless boy.
An FIR was lodged at the Leh Police Station in the matter and the four minors were detained Friday.
"We can confirm that all the children involved in this incident have been apprehended and an investigation has been initiated under the law", a police officer said.
"We urge everyone to exercise restraint and not to spread this video further, as it may cause unnecessary harm to the victim and the children involved," the officer said.
