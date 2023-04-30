Video of UP cop ‘helping’ captive in cuffs buy liquor sparks outrage, probe ordered

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 30

A video has been making the rounds across social media platforms where a UP Police personnel could be seen accompanying a shackled prisoner to a liquor shop.

The purported video shows the cop helping captive in buying the alcohol. Ever since the video has surface, it has created stir and an inquiry has been ordered.

Notably, the prisoners was booked under Section 151 ofCrPC and was being taken to the court. 2 cops of Hamirpur Police were reportedly escorting him.

The detainee had urge of booze and a cop reportedly assisted him in his purchase.

The video of the incident was recorder by some passerby.

As the video got fervidly viral on social media, the Superintendent of Police ordered action against the police officer who was seen helping the prisoner. A video in this regard has been shared by Hamirpur Police on their official Twitter handle.

