Video shows school bus coming from wrong direction colliding with SUV on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; 6 die

Ghaziabad, July 11
Six members of a family died and two people were severely injured on Tuesday morning when their SUV collided head-on with a school bus moving on the wrong side of an expressway here, a senior police official said.
The accident took place around 6 am on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Ghaziabad), Ramanand Kushwaha, said.
CCTV footage of the SUV-bus accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/ZeIilkh3cQ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2023
The bus had gone to Delhi and was plying on the wrong side of the expressway after refilling CNG near Ghazipur border, he added.
The family was travelling in the SUV, which was headed for Gurugram from Meerut, Kushwaha said.
Two people are undergoing treatment for severe injuries, he said, adding that there were eight people in the SUV.
"The bus driver has been arrested. He was at complete fault as he was moving on the wrong side," Kushwaha said.
